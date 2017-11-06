Turnbull on Manus Island offer: Thanks, but no thanks Cindy

Seems Jacinda Ardern has had her lesson that virtue signalling statements over refugees are just that…virtue signalling statements:

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says New Zealand’s offer to take Manus Island refugees won’t be taken up “at this time” – and says New Zealand has benefited from Australia’s tough border protection policy. Turnbull and Jacinda Ardern have addressed media after a brunch meeting in Sydney, with Turnbull saying the pair “hit if off”, before bringing up Ardern’s past DJ performances and his love for New Zealand feijoas. Ardern re-stated New Zealand’s offer to take 150 refugees from Manus and Nauru, and Turnbull said he thanked her for that but “we are not taking it up at this time”. Turnbull said a tougher stance towards border protection had “stopped the boats”, frustrating people smugglers and stopping children and asylum seekers drowning. “Many of those people smugglers were trying to get people to New Zealand. New Zealand obviously benefits from the strong border protection policies that we have.”

There, take that girly…what Malc is really saying is Australia is tough on illegal immigrants and NZ is a soft touch.

Turnbull said Australia was working with the United States to try and get Manus Island refugees settled in the United States. That was the priority and then other options could be considered. Earlier at the same press conference Ardern declared her Government would not make the offer to take up to 150 refugees to Papua New Guinea directly, given Australia was still considering it. “The offer is still under active consideration by Australia. So there is no need to do so. I absolutely understand the priority being placed around the agreement with the United States,” Ardern said. “From New Zealand’s perspective, we want our offer to remain on the table.”

This was always going to be the answer and if Jacinda can’t work out why then she is as stupid as I still think she is.

The Aussies won’t ever say yes, because they think NZ is a soft touch, that these rat bags will simply get a NZ passport and then backdoor their way into Australia.

Until we sort out our own citizenship and immigration requirements to align with Australia’s then they will never say yes.

Jacinda Ardern can go back to her concern trolling.

-NZ Herald