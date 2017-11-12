The two sides to the refugees on Manus Island story

There are two sides to every story. How should we feel about the plight of the refugee men of fighting age marooned on Manus Island who are refusing to leave the immigration detention centre that has been closed to move to other accommodation where food and power and medical care is provided?

Side one:

Manus Island refugees ‘regularly travel into town to have sex with underage girls and buy drugs – and they’ve been doing it for four years’ Australian government officials have been informed of 161 offences committed by Manus Island refugees, including alleged sexual assault

Papua New Guinea officials claim refugees regularly travelled into town to have sex with underage girls and buy drugs over the last four years

The alleged offences include ­assault, sexual assault, aggressive behaviour, unlawful entry, property damage and contraband

-dailymail.co.uk

About 600 migrants, all men, and mostly from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, remain at the center. Most of them have sought status as refugees or asylum seekers. Many of the men have already had their asylum claims vetted and approved by the United States and are awaiting placement there, according to American officials. But nearly 200 have been rejected, leaving them in legal limbo.

-New York Times

Amnesty pleads for medical care for about 90 sick Manus Island refugees About 90 refugees on Manus Island are sick and in dire need of medical care, Amnesty International says. It’s calling for food, water and medical treatment to be restored to the more-than 600 refugees and vulnerable men in the Lombrum detention centre before a major tragedy happens. Amnesty International researcher Kate Schuetze has just returned from her third visit in four years to Manus Island. She says she witnessed a desperate situation on the brink of catastrophe. […] Refugees told Schuetze they were concerned an attempt to remove them could result in violence.

“It’s not safe for them to go outside, they have very real fears about their safety in the community because of the robberies and violent attacks that they told us about,” she says. “What these men need after four-and-a-half years on Manus Island, is to have their claims for protection met and right now, Australia is not doing that in Papua New Guinea.” Schuetze says it’s going to be “a matter of days not weeks” before people start to get sick because of the lack of sanitation and clean drinking water. She says there were three medical emergencies during her 10-day visit. […] Amnesty International is calling on other countries to resettle the men, including for New Zealand to continue reiterating its offer to resettle some. “There is no end in sight for these refugees until they’re taken to a safe country where they can start to rebuild their lives,” Schuetze says.

-NZ Herald