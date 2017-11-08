The UN is “anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-democratic, anti-freedom”

The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has unequivocally declared that “The days of standing by passively while Israel is bashed at the United Nations [are] over.” Since President Trump has been in power there has been a sea change with America now openly standing up for Israel against the UN, which is notorious for its hostility toward the Jewish state.

How can countries that commit some of the worst human rights violations in the world sit as members of the United Nations Human Rights Council? […]

Congressman Trent Franks [said] the UN has “become an anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-democratic, anti-freedom mob … We need some type of alternative—a Covenant of Democratic Nations … We need to repeal and replace.”

As these efforts move forward, Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, a human rights organization that monitors the UN, is attempting to repeal and replace the roster of member nations of the UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Neuer provides compelling examples of human rights abuses by Saudi Arabia, China, Venezuela and Cuba before asking when those rogue states will lose their seat at the UN Human Rights Council.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that it’s no secret that the UN is a hostile place for Israel.

The rough breakdown at the UN is half the time on Israel, and half the time on the other 192 countries,” said Haley, who praised Israel for staying in the UN despite “almost constant harassment and hostility.”

Haley has promised to put an end to the persecution of Israel in the international body and in October, the US announced its plans to withdraw from UNESCO, because of the organisations “anti-Israel bias.” Haley has also said that the US will leave the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) if it doesn’t reform its ways. One of her demands is that it removes Israel as a permanent item on its agenda, the notorious “Item seven.”

The UN is utterly corrupt. How else can they explain making serial abuser of human rights Saudi Arabia the head of their Human rights council and also electing them to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women? The UN must be corrupt because how else could they possibly claim that the number one violator of women’s rights in the world today is a free democratic country where women have equality, there is religious freedom and also equality for gays.

-unitedwithisrael.org