Want to join the Coffin Club?

Death is a very expensive business but it doesn’t have to be. A new phenomenon called Coffin clubs have sprung up around New Zealand. While some might find the idea morbid I love how the sterility and conformity of top of the line $15,000 coffins have been replaced with cheap, customised, creative coffins that reflect the personality of the owners.

I have always liked the idea of the Irish wake where family and friends celebrate the loved one’s life and reminisce about the good times while sharing stories around the coffin. Imagine how much better it would be to have a coffin that was decorated and designed by the loved one well before they died. A coffin that reflects their personality.

It is obscene the amount of money that is charged these days for something that will be either burnt or left to rot in the ground. Typical charges for a budget MDF coffin range from $395-$1680+ G.S.T while real wood caskets can cost thousands of dollars.

New Zealanders have always been enthusiastic DIY’s so it comes as no surprise to me that some enterprising seniors came up with the concept of Coffin clubs.

Coffin clubs are social clubs where members meet to discuss the question of death and to plan their ‘Last Farewell’ using the ‘My Final Wishes’ kit. They also help other members make and decorate their own Coffins. They can make their own traditional or modern coffin. The clubs aim to minimise the stress and cost of funerals. Some clubs also make and decorate beautiful tiny caskets to help parents who have lost their precious baby to a stillbirth.

