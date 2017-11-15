Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Wednesday Weapons – Two of the original “assault” rifles compared

by Whaleoil Staff on November 15, 2017 at 8:00pm

Two of the original “assault” rifles compared.

The German stg44 vs the Soviet AK47.

Both came at the assault rifle idea from different directions, but almost ended up in the same place.

Some good footage of barrel and receiver flexing from around 2.15

Enjoy

Further reading if interested.
Wiki…AK47
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AK-74?wprov=sfla1

Wiki…STG44
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/StG_44?wprov=sfla1

 

