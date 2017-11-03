Wellington city council push for new Road Maggot cycleway

Cycleways are famous for being underutilized which is a polite way of saying that no one uses them, not even road maggots. They take away valuable parking space in front of shops and narrow existing roads. Now in Wellington, swanky Oriental Bay is being threatened with a strip of wasted space to virtue signal what a healthy, green, progressive city Wellington is.

I lived in Wellington for seven years and most suburbs are not bicycle friendly. When I lived in Kawerau on the other hand that was bicycle heaven. It had wide roads and everywhere was flat. As a child, a bicycle made perfect sense. Wellington is to bikes what cheese is to chalk. It is nothing more than a series of hills.

Big hills.

Windy hills.

Gale force wind hills!

Only the most dedicated and suicidal road maggots ride bicycles in Wellington and then only if their lycra force field is lined with wool. Admittedly the land is flat around Oriental bay but that doesn’t justify the push for a dedicated road maggot lane.

In an attempt to make their case for the cycleway the council produced this video which I watched. After watching the video, one thing struck me. Even though it was a fine and sunny day I counted hundreds of vehicles, maybe a hundred pedestrians but ONLY three cyclists (including 1 going the wrong way.)

The reader who sent me the video said:

I’ve driven that route for over 20 years and the simple fact is that the route is open to the weather and only the hardy cyclists (usually tossers) use it regularly and they aren’t that many especially when you compare it to the number of cars using the route. Not saying they haven’t done it but I’ve never seen anyone with a council car, hard hat and fluro vest counting cars, cyclists on that route but that would be too much like common sense.

I don’t know which members of Wellington council are responsible for this brain fart but given the lack of demand, I can only conclude that it is yet another vanity project proposed by some green wombles.