Whaleoil History Channel: Posts from the Vault

This gem is from October 2014

Headline: Why did we ever think the Greens weren’t mad?

You have to give Russel Norman credit: he’s managed to make us forget just for a moment that the Greens are nothing but a collection of flat earth idiots. To a person, they tend to be single-issue nutters that identify with the Greens because they are the party that provides a home for them (although Labour has been creeping in on that territory)

Steffan Browning is the Green MP that got in because of the final count of special votes. It cost National its outright majority. This is what we got for our money:

Prime Minister John Key has dismissed a Green MP’s suggestion that health officials should consider homeopathic remedies to treat the deadly Ebola virus as “barking mad”. Green Party MP Steffan Browning made the suggestion, regarding World Health Organisation (WHO) options for treating Ebola, while acknowledging “some people will see it as wacky”. This week Browning signed an online petition on Change.org, which calls for the WHO to end the suffering of the Ebola crisis by testing and distributing homeopathy as quickly as possible to contain the outbreaks. Homeopathy is a system of alternative medicine, based on a doctrine of “like cures like”, which means the patient is treated with a very diluted form of the substance causing the symptoms of the disease – in this case, a diluted version of the Ebola virus. Key said he thought the idea was “barking mad”. “Let’s be honest, this is a serious global issue, and if he really thinks that’s the answer I’d love to see the medical research.” Browning said “it was probably a bit unwise” to sign the petition, which he also shared on his Facebook page encouraging other people to sign it.

When asked, Browning also supported the US continuing to use Homeopathic Questioning Methods on Al Qaeda.

Here is a secret conversation we recorded by “industry insiders” about a whole different problem Browning should probably look into.

In the Hawkes Bay it is planned to build a massive storage facility of Di-Hydrogen mononoxide right near a river which people and livestock use to irrigate and reticulate their properties omg

STOP IT NOW the risks are enormous

imagine if that got into the water table I hear in the south island they have DHMO facilities that cause electric shocks all over the country It is so potent that the only way the government can ship it around the country is in protected tubes

They couldn’t risk shipping it on ferries so built an undersea connection between Sth Island and Nth Island Health boards report a near 100% infection rate across the country. We have all been exposed to some level

And it appears to be a MAJOR factor in transmitting ebola In 2013 107 people were poisoned by DHMO

to death

A further 171 people were hospitalised

as a result of DHMO immersion incidents My god that is bad It seems that Adults 15-54 are the most susceptible with 54 deaths from DHMO Did you hear that irresponsible businesses have been bottling it and shipping it overseas? No prosecutions have ever been laid it’s got into the environment too. Like acid rain, it comes down all over the country when there is bad weather

Look, I’M scared now, and I’m just researching it.

Any tips on how to avoid exposure? well i’m told the vector is water

so it is hard to avoid

it is in everything pretty much it’s too late then. We’re all going to die aren’t we?