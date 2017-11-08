A Whaleoil investigation: Who killed Paddles?

There has been much talk about the seemingly ordinary death of a cat called Paddles. Sure, the cat was owned by the Prime Minister, but the tipline has been running hot with all sorts of allegations.

The first question that jumped into my mind when I heard the terrible news was “where was Gareth Morgan last night?”

Could this have been a hit and run, an assassination? If so why wasn’t DPS looking after the cat in a more appropriate manner?

One tipster suggested that the cat had roamed and found someone’s coke stash and was trippin’ thinking it was immune to cars made of steel.

Perhaps poor Paddles was upset about all the reporters and other drama around the house and decided to take matters into its own small paws. A suicide…or was it?

Could this be politically motivated? Who would have the stones to off a cat…one with close protection (but not too close, obviously).

Surely Gareth Morgan is a prime suspect? What about Trump, he wanted to grab a pussy after all? Perhaps dark Australian forces?

Just how many enemies has Jacinda made after just a few days in office?

The list of suspects must be growing. Maybe it was Simon Bridges? He was clearly upset at being glowered at across the floor of the house.

“So you want to glare at me”?! the microphones in parliament picked up, just faintly. “I know where you live, you political pussy”

Alternatively, it could have been a lone wolf cat assassination with no actual evidence of a motive.

Or an overeager cat fancier egged on because the cat had a Twitter account and wanted to make closer contact with their object of fancy? It just goes to show the perils of social media and a more public life.

Or it could have been someone who saw the cat as their bête noire and saw the roaming cat as an opportunity to get Twitter to cross over into the real world. “Tweet this, bitch.. badoomp!”

Cats are pretty happy go lucky creatures, so it seems we can rule out the suicide angle, but can we rule out a murder made to look like a suicide? After all Frank Underwood did it to Peter Russo.

I fully expect to see the news report that Police are not looking for any other information and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Another tipster asked where Simon Lusk was last night? There is video proof of his cat killing prowess. It would make a great story for The Wild on taxidermy. “How to stuff a cat that’s been hit by a car and maintain some level of resemblance”.

Paddles may even have been turned into the trophy for the Morgan score. Alternatively, a story could have gone into the recipes section – “Recipes from China – Cat Foo Yoong”

Lastly, there have been suggestions that this was a false flag operation, designed to give Jacinda a trophy or a win after an appalling week plagued by failure. In Australia she was politely told to naff off by Malcolm Turnbull, then in parliament Chris Hipkins nearly got Anne Tolley elected as speaker because of his incompetence. Stuart Nash got his Police numbers wrong and Hipkins screwed up again by not understanding contracts law.

Maybe she killed the cat or had it killed in order to change the narrative from her first day. Perhaps a plan to get pity, though one wag suggested it was more a case of Get Kitty.

Perhaps Jacinda screamed in her office after parliament, “We need something to distract from Chippy’s and Robbo’s cock up”. Heather Simpson quietly whispered in her ear “Yes dear, get pity”. Jacinda then screams at the DPS “That’s it…Get Kitty”. It seems it all could have been avoided if Heather Simpson hadn’t spoken in such hushed tones.

There is also talk of a secret recording too, one where someone, unknown at this point was recorded as saying “We’re losing! the cat’s gotta go”. It was recorded by parliament’s microphones because Trevor Mallard, still learning on the job and making the transition from a professional cyclist, part-time MP to Speaker of the House, still hasn’t worked out the audio system.

But was it Hipkins or Robbo or the DPS? Which one had the balls to off the cat?

No-one is asking the hard questions. Did Chris Hipkins calls Stuart Nash and did Stuart Nash call Simon Lusk…”Get Kitty”…”Righto, consider the job done said Lusk”.

Who would know?

It all looks very suspicious to us.