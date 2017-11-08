Whaleoil volunteers are now running amok without supervision

If you have an eye for detail, you will see that today the Proverb was posted by someone you haven’t seen do that before. And the same with General Debate. A name will also pop up for Mental Health break.

People prefer their privacy, so I will just welcome Spiker, EagleEyesNZ and WalOne to the team of volunteers that make Whaleoil so resilient.

Their help may not appear like much on an individual basis, but they are committing personal time to keep Whaleoil going. More importantly, it gives SB, Cam and me time to tend to other things around the blog. And we are very grateful for their help.

We are also starting a series of 8 PM videos following a theme. The videos are picked by individuals helping me find them, so they are still going to show as “Whaleoil Staff”.

Starting last night, and for the next six days, you can expect

Theological Tuesday

Wednesday Weapons

Tech Thursday

Feline Friday

Cyst Saturday

Sunday Stand-up, and

Manly Monday

The ones that are not bold do not have a person associated with them, and I’m filling those in the meantime. If one of those sounds like you, where you would typically enjoy hunting down the cream of the video category, then email me at [email protected]… and we can get you going. Remember, the job is to find me 4-5 videos a month! Can you cope with that stress?

The process of being “responsible” for such a slot is to hand me a title, a video link and an optional block of additional information (if you are so inclined) via email. Perhaps 2, 3 or 4 at a time. That way you have a chore once or twice a month. Yes, I know. How onerous.

That leaves the 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm and the 9 pm “nightCap” slots to be filled. For that, in the meantime, I would like all our readers to take note that a new email address has been set up

[email protected]…

If, in your travels around the Internet, you find something you think will be of interest to the rest of the readers, please email me the URL to that email address.

Getting help from our audience this way is a bit of a crowd-sourcing experiment. On the one hand, I think more people will be able to find better quality videos than just a few. And the other thing I’m hoping for is that we’ll get some left-field (other-field?) stuff coming through that would never have occurred to us in the first place.

Personally, I would not watch a video about repotting cacti, but goodness knows, there may be absolute gems that would make for excellent general interest time wasters. Whatever your interests are, the best videos for the genre are likely to entertain, inform or educate the rest of us.

So thanks again to our new volunteers. If you want to take on a themed 8 pm slot, then please email me. And if not, please remember that [email protected]… is begging for high-quality suggestions on any topic at all. Email whatever you find to it at any time.

As we head into the politically slow season once parliament hits recess, we are much more dependent on entertaining ourselves. And Whaleoil would like to step up the material by using the best resources we’ve got: all of you.

– Pete