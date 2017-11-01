Whaleoil’s NZ First Poll results

Our readers wanted us to ask the questions that the media have failed to ask. Just how do NZ first voters feel about the election result? What was their motivation for giving one or more of their votes to NZ First and what exactly were they expecting Winston Peters to do on their behalf as King Maker?

Before I give you the results I have to point out that some of the 1.5K+ readers who took the poll yesterday answered questions that they shouldn’t have. I say this because 91% of those polled selected the option I did NOT give either of my votes to NZ First for question one but that option dropped to 85% for question two, 88% for question three and 89% for question four.

It seems that some of our readers who DIDN’T vote for NZ first still wanted to express their expectations of what Winston Peters should have done which has given our poll more of a margin of error than it would otherwise have had.

The first question we polled was:

Why did you give NZ First one or more of your votes this election?

The majority of NZ First voters mainly gave NZ First their vote because of their policy to hold a referendum on Maori seats and their Immigration policy.

The next most popular reason was that it was a protest vote against National.

The second question we polled was:

If you gave one or both of your votes to NZ First how did you want NZ First to use its Kingmaker status?

The majority of NZ First voters wanted it to form a coalition with the National party.

The next most popular response was that they wanted it to act as a handbrake on either Labour or National in a coalition.

Our third question was:

If you gave NZ First one or both of your votes how do you feel about your decision now?

The majority of NZ first voters said that they were not happy with the election outcome but that they did not regret their decision.

The final question was:

If you gave one or more of your votes to NZ First would you vote differently if another election was held today?

The majority of NZ first voters said “NO,” they would not vote differently.

The next most popular response was that they would vote for National if another election was held today.