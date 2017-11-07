Where are the polls at?

It is too early to expect a poll from any major player, but one does wonder where the polls are at.
David Farrar has some thoughts:
In 1999 the Labour Government won 39% of the vote. The next poll had them at 50%. So they got an 11% bump from winning.
It lasted a year. By October 2000 they were back to 40%.
In 2008 National won 45% of the vote. The next poll had them at 56%. SO also an 11% bump from winning.
So both recent changes of Government has seen an 11% bump for the winning party. This is because people like to give a new Government a fair go.
If this Government follows form, then the next public polls should show Labour at 48%. What will be interesting is where any increase comes from.
The other thing that will be interesting is how long the bump lasts for. In 2000 it lasted a year. But National’s bump lasted their entire first term – they never dropped below 49% in the One News Colmar Brunton poll. Will Labour’s bump last for a year, less than a year, or more than a year?
Will Labour get a poll bump?
My pick is that they will, at the expense of the Greens and NZ First. But that won’t matter. But will it be as high as Helen Clark’s?
Can they match John Key’s poll bump?
I also want to see the Preferred PM stakes. Some back benchers think Bill English will still be riding high and so will National. I’m not so sure.
-Kiwiblog
