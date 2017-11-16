That will pay better than his former union job

Neale Jones, a union thug formerly of the EPMU and Andrew Little’s staff, has bailed from parliament to work for a lobbyist firm.

Labour’s chief of staff has taken a job with a left-wing lobby group that’s reopening its New Zealand office, following the change of government.

Neale Jones will start working for left-wing Australian lobby firm Hawker Britton on Monday.

Hawker Britton had a bricks and mortar operation in New Zealand under Helen Clark’s Labour Government but withdrew under John Key’s National Government, and established a New Zealand office for its right-wing sister firm Barton Deakin instead.

Hawker Britton managing director Simon Banks, who is seen as one of Australia’s most powerful lobbyists, said his firm was “coming home” to lobby the new Labour-led government.

Jones has been hired as the firm’s sole New Zealand director — this is the same model employed by sister firm Barton Deakin.

The former Labour man was chief of staff to Jacinda Ardern and former Labour leader Andrew Little.

He also previously worked as political director and communications director in the Labour leader’s office, he was also part of the negotiation team for coalition talks with New Zealand First and the Greens.

Hawker Britton said this background gave Jones “a deep knowledge of the political environment in New Zealand and a valuable insight into how to engage constructively with the Ardern Government”.