Winston conned the National party, suggests Judith Collins

Judith Collins says the post-election negotiations between her party and Winston Peters appear to have been a fraud. It was revealed on Thursday the New Zealand First leader’s legal action against journalists, the head of the Ministry of Social Development, a number of National MPs and their staff was filed the day before the General Election, which was held on September 23. On October 19, 12 days after the election results were confirmed, Mr Peters announced he’d come to an agreement with Labour and the Greens to form the next Government. Ms Collins told The AM Show… it now appears Mr Peters was playing the National Party, and never intended to sign a coalition agreement with them. “At the time, we were very much convinced on our side there were genuine negotiations going on. But I’ve got to say, it’s not looking like it was quite so genuine anymore.”

The narrative has changed around that. Everyone is now saying that Winston never intended to go with National. I still know that to be false.

But with Labour he found a party saying “how can we make this work?”, whereas with National, he was offered a list of baubles to go away and let the big kids run the government.

Winston has a genuine need to achieve something this time. It may not be what you or I want, but National’s attitude was that of a master giving the slave some trinkets.

Once the two National backbenchers broke confidentiality, that was the final straw.

The existence of the filed lawsuit has another explanation. But nobody wants to accept the truth, and it seems to suit everyone now to rewrite history to make Winston the villain.