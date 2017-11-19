“Woman of the year” Linda Sarsour defends female genital mutilation

Glamour magazine has named Linda Sarsour a pro-Sharia Muslim activist their “Woman Of The Year”. Unsurprisingly there has been pushback on their choice as people are shellshocked. It reminds me of when the UN put Saudi Arabia in charge of a Human rights panel and made them a member of a Women’s rights commision despite their country’s terrible human rights and women’s rights record.

Sarsour has a history of sexist and Islamist tweets, she’s defended female genital mutilation , sharia law, and called for violence against real feminists who speak out against her . But none of this matters to the leftists at Glamour, they don’t want to miss an opportunity to virtue signal.

-Pamela Geller

I love women’s magazines. I’m a girly girl — and like the tips, the stories, workouts, interviews. But it’s always been difficult to stay loyal as a conservative woman. They ALL cater to Leftist positions on political issues. But you’d think they could draw the line when it comes to who they choose to honor Nope, not Glamour Mag — one of the biggest women’s magazines around. This year, they’ve chosen to honor progressive extremist and Sharia law supporter Linda Sarsour, who has recently celebrated domestic terrorists and is known for making light of female genital mutilation.[…]

Of all the women they could choose for Woman of the year to pick one who supports misogynistic and barbaric Sharia law is insane.

[…] Does someone who supports these things sound like someone an American women’s magazine should be supporting with honor?

As Bari Weiss writes of Sarsour in the New York Times:

There are comments on her Twitter feed of the anti-Zionist sort: “Nothing is creepier than Zionism,” she wrote in 2012. […] She has dismissed the anti-Islamist feminist Ayaan Hirsi Ali in the most crude and cruel terms, insisting she is “not a real woman” and confessing that she wishes she could take away Ms. Ali’s vagina — this about a woman who suffered genital mutilation as a girl in Somalia.

More recently, she praised terrorist Assata Shakur and said that conservative attacks on Shakur were an example of the Right trying to “divide us.” So…condemning a woman who is convicted cop killer who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, bank robbery, and kidnapping…is divisive. […]