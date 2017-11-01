Whale Oil Beef Hooked
First he lies, then he lies some more and then he crashes the dollar
I wonder if he hired extra comms people to skite about giving away more ratepayer cash

by Cameron Slater on November 1, 2017 at 11:30am

Phil Goff is giving away $508,000:

I want all Aucklanders to have great sport and recreation opportunities in their communities. $500k in grants are now open to sport and recreation organisations across Auckland.

Get involved and apply a twww.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/sportgrant.

I can imagine him having to hire two extra comms people to get this message out.

Alternatively he could fire five comms people and make it a cool million to hand out.

He won’t do that of course…

 

