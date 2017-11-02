Word of the day

The word for today is…

aerie (noun) – 1. The nest of a bird, such as an eagle, built on a cliff or other high place.

2. A house or stronghold perched on a height.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Everything about aerie is confusing: its spellings, its pronunciations, its meanings. So it is only consistent that the etymology of aerie is also confusing. Aerie comes from a Medieval Latin noun with many spellings: aerea, aeira, airea, aeria (feminine); aerius, erius (masculine); or ayerium (neuter) “nest or brood of a bird of prey.” The many Latin forms show confusion with or contamination from Latin ārea “level ground, area” and āerius, a borrowing from Greek meaning “airy, aerial.” All of the Latin forms are Latinizations of Old French aire, ere, and haire (among other forms) “nest of a predatory bird, kind, stock, family,” itself of uncertain origin. The Old French forms may derive from Latin ager “field,” or from agrum “nest,” an unattested Vulgar Latin derivative of Latin ager. Aerie entered English in the 16th century.