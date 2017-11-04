Word of the day

The word for today is…
anthropocentric (adj) – 1. Regarding humans as the central element of the universe.
2. Interpreting reality exclusively in terms of human values and experience.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : The Greek noun ánthrōpos means “human being.” Like 60 percent of ancient Greek vocabulary, ánthrōpos has no sure etymology. The combining form -centric derives ultimately from Greek kentrikós “of a point,” a derivative of kéntron “needle, spur, pivoting point in drawing a circle,” borrowed into Latin as centrum, whence Old French and Middle English centre.
