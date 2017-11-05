Word of the day

The word for today is…

Arcadian (adj) – 1. Of or relating to the ancient Greek region of Arcadia or its people, language, or culture.

2. often arcadian Rustic, peaceful, and simple; pastoral.

(noun) – 1. A native or inhabitant of the ancient Greek region of Arcadia.

2. often arcadian One who leads or prefers a simple, rural life.

3. The dialect of ancient Greek used in Arcadia.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Arcadia, in the central Peloponnesus, has no outlet to the sea and is very mountainous, even for Greece. Because the population of ancient Arcadia for the most part lived in small villages in mountain valleys, Arcadia played only a very small role in the tumultuous political life of the Greeks. Arcadia was also poor, and from the early 5th century b.c., its chief export was mercenary soldiers. Theocritus, a Greek poet who flourished about 270 b.c., was the first to set his poems in Arcadia as an ideal rural spot. Arcadian entered English in the 16th century.