Word of the day

The word for today is…

atonement (noun) – 1. Satisfaction or reparation for a wrong or injury; amends.

2. (sometimes initial capital letter) (Theology). the doctrine concerning the reconciliation of God and humankind, especially as accomplished through the life, suffering, and death of Christ.

Source : Dictionary.com

Etymology : The noun atonement derives from the verb atone “to reconcile, appease,” which dates from the 16th century and derives from the Middle English (15th century) adverbial phrase atone, at on, at oon “in harmony.” Atone, atonement, alone, and only preserve the original long “o” (oʊn, etc.) that is implied in the spelling. One and once, which preserve the etymological spelling, are now pronounced wʌn and wʌns. The gradual change of pronunciation of one and once from oʊn and oʊns to wʌn and wʌns began in Wales and the west and southwest of England about 1400 and became universal by the 18th century. Atonement entered English in the 16th century.