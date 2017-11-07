Word of the day

The word for today is…

collogue (verb) – 1. To be on friendly or intimate terms with someone.

2. (a) To consult or confer with someone.

(b) To chat.

3. Chiefly Upper Southern US To conspire; intrigue.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The etymology of collogue is obscure. The sense of the English verb may somehow have developed from the French noun colloque “conference, seminar,” from Latin colloquium “conversation, conference.” The sense “to confer secretly” may derive from the uncommon verb colleague “to enter an alliance, ally” from Old French colliquer, from Latin colligāre “to tie together.” Collogue entered English in the 16th century.