Word of the day

cucurbit (noun) – 1. Any of various mostly climbing or trailing plants of the family Cucurbitaceae, which includes the squash, pumpkin, cucumber, gourd, watermelon, and cantaloupe.
2. A gourd-shaped flask forming the body of an alembic, formerly used in distillation.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Cucurbit in the sense “gourd” is a modern development of Old French cucurbite, from Latin cucurbita “gourd, cupping glass.” In medieval Latin cucurbita also meant, because of its shape, “a flask or vessel used in distillation.” Cucurbit entered English in the 14th century.
