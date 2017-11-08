Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Turnbull on Manus Island offer: Thanks, but no thanks Cindy
0

Word of the day

by Korau on November 8, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

cucurbit (noun) – 1. Any of various mostly climbing or trailing plants of the family Cucurbitaceae, which includes the squash, pumpkin, cucumber, gourd, watermelon, and cantaloupe.
2. A gourd-shaped flask forming the body of an alembic, formerly used in distillation.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Cucurbit in the sense “gourd” is a modern development of Old French cucurbite, from Latin cucurbita “gourd, cupping glass.” In medieval Latin cucurbita also meant, because of its shape, “a flask or vessel used in distillation.” Cucurbit entered English in the 14th century.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
11%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu