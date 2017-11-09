Word of the day

The word for today is…
deadwood (noun) – 1. Dead wood, including fallen or standing trees, branches, and stumps.
2. One or more people or things considered as burdensome, superfluous, or serving no useful purpose.
3. (Also dead wood Sports) Fallen bowling pins that remain on the alley.
4. Nautical A timber or set of timbers helping to connect the keel of a vessel to the stem or the sternpost.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Deadwood was first recorded in the 1720s. It’s a combination of the words dead and wood.
