Word of the day

The word for today is…
esprit de corps (noun) – A common spirit of comradeship, enthusiasm, and devotion to a cause among the members of a group.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Esprit de corps was borrowed into English from French around the 1770s.
