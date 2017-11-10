Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on November 10, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

esprit de corps (noun) – A common spirit of comradeship, enthusiasm, and devotion to a cause among the members of a group.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Esprit de corps was borrowed into English from French around the 1770s.

 

