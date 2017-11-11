Word of the day

The word for today is…

gorgonize (verb) – To have a paralyzing or stupefying effect on.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Latin Gorgō (stem Gorgon-) is the immediate source of gorgonize. Gorgō is a direct borrowing from Greek Gorgṓ (one of whose stems is Gorgón-), a clear derivative of the adjective gorgós “terrible, dreadful.” The very productive English verb suffix -ize comes from Late Latin -izāre, from Greek -izein, as in Greek baptízein “to dip, plunge,” borrowed into Christian Latin as baptizāre “to baptize,” whence English baptize. Gorgonize entered English in the 17th century.