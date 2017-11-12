Word of the day

The word for today is…
indigenous (adj) – 1. Originating, growing, or produced in a certain place or region.
2. (a) Being a member of the original inhabitants of a particular place.
(b) Of, belonging to, or characteristic of such inhabitants.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Born or originating in a particular place,” 1640s, from Late Latin indigenus “born in a country, native,” from Latin indigena “sprung from the land, native,” as a noun, “a native,”
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.