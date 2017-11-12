Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on November 12, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

indigenous (adj) – 1. Originating, growing, or produced in a certain place or region.
2. (a) Being a member of the original inhabitants of a particular place.
(b) Of, belonging to, or characteristic of such inhabitants.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Born or originating in a particular place,” 1640s, from Late Latin indigenus “born in a country, native,” from Latin indigena “sprung from the land, native,” as a noun, “a native,”

 

