Word of the day

The word for today is…

intrapersonal (adj) – Existing or occurring within the individual self or mind.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The prefix intra- is clearly from the Latin adverb and preposition intrā “on the inside, within.” In classical Latin intrā- as a prefix does not occur; such usage arose in Late Latin but became common only in modern times in the formation of biological and other scientific terms. The Latin noun persōna is obscure. Persōna originally meant “(actor’s) mask,” and by extension, “character, part.” Gabius Bassus, a Roman grammarian of the first century b.c., derived persōna from personāre “to sound through” (but persōna has a long -ō-, and personāre a short -o-). It is more likely that Latin persōna is a borrowing from the Etruscan noun φersu or phersu “(actor’s) mask,” borrowed from Greek prósōpon “face, countenance, mask.” Intrapersonal entered English in the early 20th century.