Word of the day

The word for today is…
mealy-mouthed (adj) – Unwilling to state facts or opinions simply and directly.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : The earliest written occurrence of a form of mealy-mouthed is mealmouth (1546); mealmouthed and mealy-mouthed (also mealymouthed) appear in 1570 and 1571, respectively. German has a similar expression about avoiding direct language, Mehl im Maule behalten “to keep meal in one’s mouth,” used by the Protestant Reformer Martin Luther (1483-1546).
