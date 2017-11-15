Word of the day

The word for today is…

moribund (adj) – 1. Approaching death; about to die.

2. On the verge of becoming obsolete.

3. Barely active or in use, especially after a period of intense activity.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The Latin adjective moribundus “about to die, dying,” is a derivative of the Latin (and Proto-Indo-European) root mer- (and its variants) “to die,” appearing in Sanskrit marati “he dies,” Greek émorten “he died,” Baltic (Lithuanian) mir̃sti “to die,” and Hittite mert “he died.” Moribund entered English in the 18th century.