Word of the day

The word for today is…
mummery (noun) – 1. A performance by mummers.
2. (a) Pretentious or hypocritical show or ceremony.
(b) An act or instance of this.
(A mummer is an actor in a traditional masked mime or a mummers’ play, or an actor in the theatre.)
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1520s, “performance of mumming,” from Old French mommerie, from momer. Transferred sense of “ridiculous ceremony or ritual” is from 1540s.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.