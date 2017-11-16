Word of the day

The word for today is…

mummery (noun) – 1. A performance by mummers.

2. (a) Pretentious or hypocritical show or ceremony.

(b) An act or instance of this.

(A mummer is an actor in a traditional masked mime or a mummers’ play, or an actor in the theatre.)

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1520s, “performance of mumming,” from Old French mommerie, from momer. Transferred sense of “ridiculous ceremony or ritual” is from 1540s.