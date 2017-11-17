Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Korau on November 17, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

netiquette (noun) – Etiquette practiced or advocated in electronic communication over a computer network.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Netiquette is a blend of the words network and etiquette. It came to English in the early 1980s.

 

