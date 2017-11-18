Word of the day

The word for today is…

nocent (adj) – Causing injury; harmful.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Nocent derives from Latin nocent-, the stem of nocēns, present participle of nocēre “to harm.” The widespread Proto-Indo-European root nek-, nok- underlies Latin nocēre and its derivatives noxa, noxia “harm, injury,” and the adjective noxius “harmful, noxious.” From the variant nek- Latin derives nex (stem nec-) “death, violent death, murder,” the root of the adjectives internecīnus and perniciōsus “ruinous, deadly, pernicious.” From nek- Greek derives nekrós “corpse, dead body,” and the source of the first element of necromancy (communication with the dead), necrophilia (sexual attraction to a corpse), and nectar (Greek néktar), the (red) drink of the Olympian gods, literally “overcoming death.” Nocent entered English in the 15th century.