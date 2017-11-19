Word of the day

The word for today is…

peacock (noun) – 1. (a) A male peafowl, distinguished by its crested head, brilliant blue or green plumage, and long modified back feathers that are marked with iridescent eyelike spots and that can be spread in a fanlike form.

(b) A peafowl, either male or female.

2. A vain or ostentatious person.

(verb) – To strut about like a peacock; exhibit oneself vainly.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1300, poucock, from Middle English po “peacock” + coc.

Po is from Old English pawa “peafowl” (cock or hen), from Latin pavo (genitive pavonis), which, with Greek taos said to be ultimately from Tamil tokei (but perhaps is imitative; Latin represented the peacock’s sound as paupulo).

The Latin word also is the source of Old High German pfawo, German Pfau, Dutch pauw, Old Church Slavonic pavu. Used as the type of a vainglorious person from late 14th century. Its flesh superstitiously was believed to be incorruptible (even St. Augustine credits this). “When he sees his feet, he screams wildly, thinking that they are not in keeping with the rest of his body.”