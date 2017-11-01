Word of the day

The word for today is…

jactitation (noun) – 1. A false boasting or claim, especially one detrimental to the interests of another.

2. Extreme restlessness or tossing in bed, as can occur with some forms of acute disease.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Medieval Latin iactitātiō, iactitātiōn-, false declaration, from Latin iactitātus, past participle of iactitāre, to utter, frequentative of iactāre, to boast, frequentative of iacere, to throw.