Word of the day

The word for today is…
stumblebum (noun) – 1. A person regarded as blundering or inept.
2. A punch-drunk or second-rate prizefighter.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “alcoholic derelict,” 1932, from stumble + bum.
