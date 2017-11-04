I don’t know what to make of Gerry Brownlee. On the one hand, he was an MP in a government that supported a hostile resolution against Israel. On the other hand, he attempted to criticise his party’s actions and smooth things over with Israel but was rebuked for his sentiments by his leader. Now that he and his party are in opposition he is calling for the expulsion of an Iranian diplomat because of his “hate speech” against Israel.

Winston Peters to all intents and purposes appears to be a friend of Israel.

When his party was in opposition he questioned Resolution 2334 and objected to process not being followed by Murray McCully. Now that he is part of the government he has ensured that a Cabinet minute was recorded “regarding the lack of process” of the previous government when passing the hostile resolution. Inexplicably now that he is New Zealand’s Foreign Minister he has remained silent about the Iranian diplomat’s undiplomatic ” hate speech.”

Both Gerry Brownlee and Winston Peters have me shaking my head in bewilderment. Is this perhaps the very nature of opposition? Do politicians attack the party in power whether or not they genuinely disagree with their political stance or do they simply lack the courage of their convictions when they actually have the power to take action and choose instead the path of least resistance?

What could possibly be holding Winston Peters back from condemning the words of Iranian diplomat Hormoz Ghahremani and the even worse words of Kiwi Muslim leader Sayed Taghi Derhami? Is Labour so rabidly anti-Israel that he cannot risk condemning them? Does Ardern have Winston on a tight lead just like English had Gerry? Did both their leaders yank their chain?

[…] National’s foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters should have already required the withdrawal of Hormoz Ghahremani’s credentials, and his removal from the country. “Inciting racial tension by making anti-Semitic statements is the antithesis of that important [diplomatic] role, regardless of the context or setting in which the comments were made,” Brownlee said. “Racial disharmony offences under the Human Rights Act are quite clear, and a complaint has already been made to the Human Rights Commission over these offensive comments. “As Foreign Minister, Mr Peters should act without hesitation by requiring the offending diplomat to leave the country.” Jewish community leaders want Ghahremani, first secretary of the Iranian Embassy, to be expelled after he spoke alongside Holocaust-deniers at an Auckland mosque in June. The comments have come to light after video of the speech was posted online. Ghahremani said in his speech that the “anti-human regime” of Israel was trying to “deceive the world” and was fuelling terrorism and extremism to divert attention from the Palestine issue, reported Fairfax. Other speakers at the event denied the Holocaust and called for the “surgical removal” of Israel. […] Brownlee was Foreign Minister from May until September’s election. Shortly after he took over, then-Prime Minister Bill English issued a mild rebuke to Brownlee for indirectly criticising New Zealand’s co-sponsorship of a UN Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled his ambassador after the resolution passed without dissent on December 24 last year. Brownlee was sworn in as Foreign Minister in May and immediately wrote to Netanyahu expressing the hope of restoring the relationship, a move that was expected to happen soon after McCully left. But in an interview on Radio New Zealand, Brownlee said the resolution had been “premature” and implied it should not have passed without Israel’s support. […] Peters is strongly pro-Israel. As part of NZ First’s coalition agreement with Labour, a Cabinet minute will be recorded “regarding the lack of process followed prior to the National-led government’s sponsorship of UNSC2334”. That was agreed despite Labour strongly supporting the Security Council resolution on settlements.

-NZ Herald