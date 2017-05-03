Cameron Slater and Dirty Politics

Editor Cameron Slater from Whaleoil www.whaleoil.co.nz pioneered the “Dirty Politics” business model in New Zealand which is now used by both the NZ Herald and the Spinoff.

Wiki definition of Dirty Politics.

Dirty Politics, subtitled “How attack politics is poisoning New Zealand’s political environment”, is a book by Nicky Hager published in August 2014. The book is based on emails hacked from Cameron Slater‘s Gmail account and Facebook chats.

Who is Cameron Slater?

What is Dirty Politics?

What Nicky Hager described as Dirty Politics, (communication between, bloggers, journalists and politicians) is mere child’s play. Real Dirty Politics have been revealed in a secret media memo containing detailed plans to undermine President Trump… …The memo, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue.

They say Dirty Politics like it is a bad thing.

Cameron Slater said he acquired the information from tip offs, and his own research. “There is a real ‘boss hogg’ mentality in many small towns where cabals of ratbags act with impunity. It sometimes takes someone outside of it all with no fear of retribution to get to the bottom of it all,” Mr Slater said.

Is Dirty Politics a new phenomenon?

Historian and author Joseph Cummins is no stranger to the dirty underside of the American democratic process. His latest book, Anything for a Vote: Dirty Tricks, Cheap Shots, and October Surprises, chronicles the campaign smears, attacks, and misdirections that have typified U.S. elections since George Washington‘s win in 1789. The upshot of Cummins’s book: campaigns are no dirtier now than they were in the past. He agreed to answer our questions about his book.