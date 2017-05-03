Who is Cameron Slater?

Cameron Slater |Whaleoil| Blogger| commentator
www.whaleoil.co.nz
Cam Slater, otherwise known as Whale Oil, is New Zealand’s number one blogger.
His no-holds barred approach has seen him transform his blog so that he now
provides the leading commentary on New Zealand politics.
Cam is sought after as a radio host, commentator and interviewer. He is a regular
contributor on Newstalk ZB, Radio Live, Radio Rhema and TV3’s The Nation due to
his proven resourcefulness in knowing what’s going on behind the scenes, often
before anyone else.
He is well known for beating the traditional mainstream media to stories, finding a
new angle on existing stories and breaking political scandals wide open. Whale Oil
is now so popular that it is closing in on a million page views per month. Cam
maintains trusted relationships across the political, media and business worlds that
help inform his stories making them more relevant for his readers.
That is the public side to Cam Slater. He’s also known to be a compassionate
Christian man who volunteers his time and expertise to a number of community
organisations. He loves his family and his hunting, and is fascinated by politics and
all things military. He is a man’s man in the best possible way.
